Agawam Police respond to call for service on Cooper Street

Agawam Police cruiser
Agawam Police cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Agawam Police responded to a call for service on Cooper Street Wednesday morning.

According to Lt. Anthony Grasso, officers arrived on scene and discovered that further investigation will be required.

Police have not disclosed the reason for the call, however, they said that the probe does not involve an injury or death.

Police also asserted that the public is not in danger as a result of this incident.

The Agawam Police Department is investigating further at this time and expect to remain on scene until Wednesday evening.

