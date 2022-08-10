Berkshire County police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Nevaeh Mack
Nevaeh Mack(Massachusetts State Police)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Berkshire County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Alford.

According to troopers with the Massachusetts State Police in Lee, 16-year-old Nevaeh Mack has been missing since the evening of Thursday, July 29, 2022.

Police describe her as white, 5′6″, and 105 lbs.

She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, an orange or pink short sleeved shirt, and a black hooded sweatshirt with an American Eagle Outfitters logo on the front.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Massachusetts State Police’s Lee Barracks at 413-243-0600.

