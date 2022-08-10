City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order

By Jenna Reyes and Samantha O'Connor
Aug. 10, 2022
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months.

Effective immediately,  all non-essential outdoor water use is banned.

The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water consumption until further notice.

