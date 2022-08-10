City of Easthampton issues water use restriction order

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city of Easthampton is implementing a water use restriction following lower than normal rainfall for the past six months.

Effective immediately, all non-essential outdoor water use is banned.

The city is asking residents to turn off their lawn sprinklers and be mindful of their water consumption until further notice.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.