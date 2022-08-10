Crash closes part of Damon Road in Northampton

A crash has closed part of Damon Road in Northampton.
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A crash has closed part of Damon Road in Northampton.

Northampton Police said that the road is closed between Industrial Drive and Bridge Street and motorists are being asked to seek alternate routes.

Our crew on-scene reports seeing investigators near a bicycle laying the roadway, not far from the intersection of Damon Road and Route 9.

No other information was immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

