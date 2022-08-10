‘Disgust, frustration, anger’: South Hadley music shop searching for stolen tuba planter

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A South Hadley music shop is calling for the community’s help after a special tuba flower planter disappeared.

“Disgust, frustration, anger,” said Jim Provost, president of Gerry’s Music Shop.

Provost is heartbroken to find one of his solid brass tuba planters was stolen from outside of his store. A post about a missing tuba has been circulating on social media with many members of the community sharing their outrage.

When Western Mass News stopped by Gerry’s Music Shop on Wednesday, we found a gaping hole is all that remains where the precious piece of art once stood. Provost told Western Mass News they first noticed the tuba was missing when they came into work Tuesday morning. He told us something seemed out of the ordinary.

“Looked at the side of the building, saw scratch marks on the pavement and I saw all sorts of flowers in the ground…looked back and I noticed my tuba was missing,” Provost explained.

Provost told us the tuba was secured into the ground by a cement bucket and concrete also filled the inside of the instrument.

“It was probably close to 200 pounds for them to move it physically from the ground and then put it into their vehicle,” Provost said.

Provost told us the tuba was originally worth about $2,500, but on the market, the bronze is really only worth about $30.

“It was a tuba that had lived its life. It had some repairs that were beyond its repair usability, so we decided to recycle it and use it as a way that we thought would be appealing to the community,” Provost explained.

Despite its actual value, he said it was a priceless fixture in the community.

“The tuba brought us a lot of joy. It brought a lot of our customers joy, brought a lot of the passersby in the community joy to see the instruments out there, showing the flowers and that to me is what is lost in this process is the joy that they’ve taken away from everybody,” Provost said.

As for what it would mean if the tuba is returned to the shop, Provost said, “For us to get it back would be a sense of community, it would be a sense of appreciation.”

