Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State.

A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:

“With all the news about drought, how are the levels at Quabbin Reservoir? As you know, it supplies water to many areas including Boston.”

According to a report just released by the Masschusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) last week, the water system is currently listed in a normal status and is expected to remain there for the next six months.

They said the reservoir is currently at 93.6 percent of its 412 billion gallon maximum capacity.

