Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir

Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir are looking right now amid drought conditions in the Bay State.

A Western Mass News viewer reached out via email and wrote:

“With all the news about drought, how are the levels at Quabbin Reservoir? As you know, it supplies water to many areas including Boston.”

According to a report just released by the Masschusetts Water Resources Authority (MWRA) last week, the water system is currently listed in a normal status and is expected to remain there for the next six months.

They said the reservoir is currently at 93.6 percent of its 412 billion gallon maximum capacity.

