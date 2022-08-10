Governor Charlie Baker signs Mass. sports betting legislature into law

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Governor Charlie Baker has officially signed sports betting into law in the state of Massachusetts.

On Wednesday, Governor Baker signed the legislation that would make legalize sports betting in the Bay State.

Governor Baker issued a statement to Western Mass News Wednesday, saying, quote:

“Our administration first filed legislation to legalize sports wagering in the Commonwealth several years ago, and I am glad to be able to sign this bill into law today. We appreciate the dedication and compromise that the Legislature demonstrated on this issue, and we look forward to supporting the work of the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on the responsible implementation of the law over the next several months.”

Senator Eric Lesser, Chair of the Joint Committee of Economic Development, also issued a statement to Western Mass News that reads:

“After a four-year process, sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts! I want to thank Governor Baker for signing this legislation, as well as my colleagues who worked so hard to make it happen. This new law will give residents new ways to engage with sports, generate new jobs and investment, and includes some of the strongest consumer and player safeguards in the country. I’m confident this law will be a model for other states, and I look forward to seeing its full implementation in the months ahead. I’m proud to have been a part of the team that worked to deliver sports betting in Massachusetts.”

