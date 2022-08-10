Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley

A historic house in Amherst was physically picked up and moved to Hadley.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A historic house in Amherst was physically picked up and moved to Hadley.

Our Western Mass News cameras were rolling Wednesday morning as the house was placed in its new location.

It was transported in an effort to salvage it and make way for a new apartment complex.

Western Mass News spoke with developer Barry Roberts, who told us the move takes careful planning, but it’s nothing new as he’s done it about a dozen times before.

“So we use Payne Building Movers for maybe the last six, seven moves, so we know each other well, so he comes and gets the building ready as you see and puts the wheels under it and be ready to pull it on to the street at 9 [p.m.],” Roberts explained.

The moving process caused some homes in the area to lose power for about an hour last night.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News viewers stepped in to help students in 25 communities by participating in our...
‘Stuff the Bus’ donations dropped off to United Way for sorting, distribution
A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning in Northampton and transported to the...
Bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle on Damon Road in Northampton
One person was sent to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire.
One person hospitalized after early morning house fire in Palmer
Enfield police said someone noticed a body in the gazebo of the town green on Aug. 10.
Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green