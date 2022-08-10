Historic Amherst home relocated to Hadley

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A historic house in Amherst was physically picked up and moved to Hadley.

Our Western Mass News cameras were rolling Wednesday morning as the house was placed in its new location.

It was transported in an effort to salvage it and make way for a new apartment complex.

Western Mass News spoke with developer Barry Roberts, who told us the move takes careful planning, but it’s nothing new as he’s done it about a dozen times before.

“So we use Payne Building Movers for maybe the last six, seven moves, so we know each other well, so he comes and gets the building ready as you see and puts the wheels under it and be ready to pull it on to the street at 9 [p.m.],” Roberts explained.

The moving process caused some homes in the area to lose power for about an hour last night.

