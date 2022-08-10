One person sent to hospital after early morning house fire in Palmer

PALMER, MA(WGGB/WSHM) - One person sent to the hospital after being rescued form a house fire.

This comes on Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. when Palmer Fire Department responded to a second floor fire on High Street.

Crews put the fire out quickly since the fire was confined to one bedroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.