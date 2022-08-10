One person sent to hospital after early morning house fire in Palmer

house fire palmer
By Libby James
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, MA(WGGB/WSHM) - One person sent to the hospital after being rescued form a house fire.

This comes on Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. when Palmer Fire Department responded to a second floor fire on High Street.

Crews put the fire out quickly since the fire was confined to one bedroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Enfield police said someone noticed a body in the gazebo of the town green on Aug. 10.
Body found in gazebo of Enfield town green
The Westfield Starfires unfortunately did not come away victorious Tuesday night.
Westfield Starfires fall to Vermont Lake Monsters in second playoff game of series
A verdict was delivered Tuesday in the trial of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield...
Legal expert explains what’s to come following Zhukovskyy not guilty verdict
The road will be closed for an unspecified amount of time while officers conduct an...
Chicopee Police respond to shots fired call in area of Grattan and Meadow Streets