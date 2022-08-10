Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Reaction continues to pour in after a jury found West Springfield truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty on Tuesday. He was accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists in June 2019.

“What were these people thinking?” asked Dennis Bolduc, owner of Indian Motorcycle of Springfield.

Bolduc described his initial reaction to the verdict of Zhukovskyy, who was found not guilty by a jury after being accused of crashing into and killing seven motorcyclists back in 2019 in Randolph, NH.

“It really sent shockwaves throughout our community,” Bolduc added.

The people killed and injured in that crash were part of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a veterans-based riding group. Bolduc knew the victims well and even held fundraisers for one of the victims severely injured, Joshua Morin from western Massachusetts. Morin was one of the witnesses who testified at the trial.

“All of a sudden, I feel a blow that just kind of hit me in the chest and shoulder and spun me this way....The next thing I remember is I was on the side of the road,” Morin described in his testimony.

Morin sent Western Mass News a statement following the verdict that read:

“I’m just heartbroken that you can admit drug use and say you cross the line and get off! This kid keeps getting breaks and he killed people. Just don’t get it.”

In their case, the defense pointed fingers at lead motorcyclist that day, Albert Mazza, who died in the crash. Evidence showed his blood alcohol content was double the legal limit, but Bolduc told us knew Mazza and said if that’s true, it’s very out of character for him.

“As a lead rider, you feel responsibility for the people behind you…For him to take that risk is just so out of character for him,” Bolduc noted.

Despite Bolduc’s disappointment to hear the verdict, he said it will change the way he and his fellow riders drive.

“I tell everybody, do not drink and ride. I don’t care if it’s one beer, two beers, whatever, just don’t do it,” Bolduc said.

