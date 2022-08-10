Springfield Police looking for missing 76-year-old woman

Aida Rivera
Aida Rivera(Springfield Police)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking for your help in locating a missing woman.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 76-year-old Aida Rivera left her South End home around 5 p.m. Tuesday and has not returned.

Rivera is approximately 5′3′' tall and has gray curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, a long dark blue dress, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6360 or (413) 787-6300.

