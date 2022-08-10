Springfield Police respond to ShotSpotter activation on State Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield responded to a ShotSpotter activation on State Street Tuesday evening.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were dispatched to the 700-block of State Street just after 7 p.m.

On scene, police said that they located evidence, but no victims were found.

Springfield Police are investigating.

Western Mass News will continue to provide updates on air and online as they become available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.