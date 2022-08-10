Springfield Police respond to ShotSpotter activation on State Street

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
By Samantha O'Connor
Aug. 9, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Springfield responded to a ShotSpotter activation on State Street Tuesday evening.

According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were dispatched to the 700-block of State Street just after 7 p.m.

On scene, police said that they located evidence, but no victims were found.

Springfield Police are investigating.

Western Mass News will continue to provide updates on air and online as they become available.

