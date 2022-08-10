‘Stuff the Bus’ donations dropped off to United Way for sorting, distribution

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News viewers stepped in to help students in 25 communities by participating in our ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive. Over the past two weeks, we collected donations at our studios and on Wednesday, those supplies were dropped off to be sorted for delivery.

From backpacks to rulers and awesome colored pencils, this ‘Stuff the Bus’ campaign worked to help children in need. On Wednesday, we loaded up all the donations and brought them to the United Way of Pioneer Valley, a partner in the campaign, along with Peter Pan Bus Lines.

Jennifer Kinsman, director of community impact at the United Way, told Western Mass News that they are will now organize deliveries to students ahead of the first day of school.

“We work closely with the school districts themselves. They keep track of the students who are homeless and they let us know the numbers and we fill backpacks accordingly for elementary, middle, and high school students,” Kinsman said.

When we arrived, we found a Fiat, so Kinsman explained why there a Fiat instead of the bus.

“So we have a generous donor who loans us his Fiat for occasions like this, so we begin this event, ‘Stuff the Bus’, by filling the Fiat. Once we get that filled, it translates over to stuffing the bus,” Kinsman added.

The “Stuff the Bus’ program will provide for students in 25 different communities.

“We are horrified that there are 2,036 students who need this,” Kinsman noted.

Also, it’s not too late to donate.

“We will be collecting through Monday and then we will be packing backpacks for the rest of the week and we will be distributing on [August] 23rd to the school districts,” Kinsman said.

Donations can be dropped off at any Balise Auto location in West Springfield or the United Way’s office at 1441 Main Street in Springfield.

