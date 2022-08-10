Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by Town is taking you to Springfield, Holyoke, and West Springfield.

In Springfield, Baystate Medical Center held a free health fair in honor of National Health Center Week. This year’s theme is “Community Health Centers: The Chemistry for Strong Communities.”

On Wednesday, the first of several fairs was held at Baystate Brightwood Health Center. The public was invited to share in the celebration of the health center’s rich history made possible by its dedicated staff, providers, and patients.

The free event included food, music, giveaways, and community resource vendors.

In Holyoke, Gary Rome Hyundai hosted a supply drive for second chance animal services.

Some of the supplies needed are paper towels, pet food, collars and trash bags, among others. The goal is to reduce overhead costs for the veterinary hospitals, which allows them to provide low-cost care for pets.

The “Fill the Trunk” event will run through the end of September.

In West Springfield, there was a big announcement from the Eastern States Exposition on Wednesday. They’ll be teaming up with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall oF fame to put on the largest 3-on-3 basketball competition and festival on the east coast.

After three years of pandemic scheduling hurdles, Hooplandia is officially planned for June 23 to 25, 2023.

The event will feature hundreds of games for thousands of players of all ages and playing abilities.

