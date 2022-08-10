US returns looted antiquities to Cambodia

U.S. Attorney announces return Of 30 looted antiquities to the Kingdom Of Cambodia.
U.S. Attorney announces return Of 30 looted antiquities to the Kingdom Of Cambodia.(U.S. Attorney Southern District of New York)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The United States is returning a number of looted antiquities to Cambodia.

Officials with the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security said 30 items, including statues and sculptures, are now back in the hands of Cambodian officials.

The items were stolen during civil conflicts from temples, palaces and archaeological sites.

The pieces then entered an international art market through an organized looting network.

Among the antiquities was a 10th-century sculpture of the deity Skanda on a peacock. Other works of art included sandstone and bronze sculptures, ranging from the Bronze Age to the 12th century.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Mass News viewers stepped in to help students in 25 communities by participating in our...
‘Stuff the Bus’ donations dropped off to United Way for sorting, distribution
Western Mass News is getting answers and has found out how the levels at the Quabbin Reservoir...
Getting Answers: water levels at the Quabbin Reservoir
Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of...
Zhukovskyy remains behind bars pending immigration hearing
Construction is underway at UMass Amherst in the area where one student was hit and killed by a...
UMass Amherst implements new pedestrian safety measures on Massachusetts Ave.