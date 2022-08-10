Vandals targeting ValleyBike program

Holyoke’s city’s popular bike share program has recently been the target of vandalism.
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke’s city’s popular bike share program has recently been the target of vandalism.

According to the mayor’s office, the city has received reports of four ValleyBikes being thrown into the canal in recent weeks. In addition, there have also been reports of bikes not being returned and left abandoned in remote locations.

Fake accounts are also being created to purchase the usage of bikes and batteries are being removed from bikes in order to be sold.

In response to the vandalism, the Holyoke Planning and Economic Development Ofice released a statement that read:

“As a community we must support and protect the ValleyBike Share Program. Many residents use these bikes for transportation to and from work and for recreation. ValleyBike is a city asset that provides transportation to visitors and residents at an affordable rate. This healthy option for transportation is available only if we maintain and protect this asset.”

They’re now asking the public to report incidents of vandalism to Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6999.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A South Hadley music shop is calling for the community’s help after a special tuba flower...
‘Disgust, frustration, anger’: South Hadley music shop searching for stolen tuba planter
On Wednesday, Governor Baker signed the legislation that would make legalize sports betting in...
Governor Charlie Baker signs Mass. sports betting legislature into law
A bicyclist was hit by a car Wednesday morning in Northampton and transported to the hospital.
Bicyclist injured after being hit by vehicle on Damon Road in Northampton
Nevaeh Mack
Berkshire County police searching for missing 16-year-old girl