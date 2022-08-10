Vandals targeting ValleyBike program

(WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke’s city’s popular bike share program has recently been the target of vandalism.

According to the mayor’s office, the city has received reports of four ValleyBikes being thrown into the canal in recent weeks. In addition, there have also been reports of bikes not being returned and left abandoned in remote locations.

Fake accounts are also being created to purchase the usage of bikes and batteries are being removed from bikes in order to be sold.

In response to the vandalism, the Holyoke Planning and Economic Development Ofice released a statement that read:

“As a community we must support and protect the ValleyBike Share Program. Many residents use these bikes for transportation to and from work and for recreation. ValleyBike is a city asset that provides transportation to visitors and residents at an affordable rate. This healthy option for transportation is available only if we maintain and protect this asset.”

They’re now asking the public to report incidents of vandalism to Holyoke Police at (413) 322-6999.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.