Westfield Starfires fall to Vermont Lake Monsters in second playoff game of series

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Starfires unfortunately did not come away victorious Tuesday night.

The final score against the Vermont Lake Monsters was 10 to 2.

Our Western Mass News crews stuck around and caught most of the game.

The Starfires allowed 14 hits.

They strung together 7 hits on their own, but in the end, it was a 4-run 6th inning that was too much for the them to come back from.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.