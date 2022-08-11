Greenfield School Committee votes to support use of Yondr pouches in schools

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday night, the Greenfield School Committee approved a motion that expresses full support for the implementation of the Yondr cell phone pouch program for both the middle school and the high school.

Once the motion was seconded, a lengthy discussion ensued between school Superintendent Christine DeBarge and committee members.

Although the motion passed, one member voiced her opposition to the program.

“While I agree that cell phones can be distracting, we need to reevaluate the way children are being taught,” she said. “Incorporate social media into the education, utilize the devices these children use all the time. It does nothing to encourage learning when a student has a mental block, thinking about their device. We, as a society, would rather remove something new from the equation rather than change the equation to fit the new.”

So far, Springfield Central High School and Chicopee High School have already implemented the Yondr pouch program for cell phones.

