Investigators determine cause of Palmer fire

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have been able to determine the cause of an early morning fire that sent one person to the hospital in Palmer on Wednesday.

Officials said the house fire on High Street started with an air conditioner that was plugged into an extension cord.

They said a woman was hurt while trying to extinguish the fire herself.

The incident came just four days after a different fire in Webster, which started with an air conditioner cord that was pinched between a bedfame and the wall.

