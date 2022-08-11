One arrested, home evacuated as Greenfield Police investigate incendiary devices

File photo of a Greenfield Police cruiser
File photo of a Greenfield Police cruiser(Western Mass News)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Greenfield road is closed while authorities investigate the detonation of an incendiary device.

Greenfield Police noted that “several other unexploded, suspected incendiary devices” are still at a residence inside 41 Union Street.

Union Street is closed as result of the investigation. In addition, one nearby home has been evacuated and several others have been asked to shelter-in-place.

“A subject suspected to be involved with this incident has been placed under arrest,” Greenfield Police added.

The investigation is being conducted by the Greenfield Police and Fire Departments, a regional hazardous materials team, the Mass. State Police Crime Scene Services Unit, the Mass. State Police Detective Unit and Bomb Team, and the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

A West Springfield man is sharing his story after spotting a large rattlesnake on Quarry Road...
Rattlesnake spotted on Quarry Road in West Springfield
The U.S. Drought Monitor was updated Thursday morning and it showed a ‘moderate’ drought in...
South Hadley marina benefiting from drought conditions
Investigators have been able to determine the cause of an early morning fire that sent one...
Investigators determine cause of Palmer fire
Work began Thursday to put regulations in place for legalized sports betting in the Bay State,...
Mass. Gaming Commission meets to discuss next steps for sports betting