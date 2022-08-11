One arrested, home evacuated as Greenfield Police investigate incendiary devices

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Greenfield road is closed while authorities investigate the detonation of an incendiary device.

Greenfield Police noted that “several other unexploded, suspected incendiary devices” are still at a residence inside 41 Union Street.

Union Street is closed as result of the investigation. In addition, one nearby home has been evacuated and several others have been asked to shelter-in-place.

“A subject suspected to be involved with this incident has been placed under arrest,” Greenfield Police added.

The investigation is being conducted by the Greenfield Police and Fire Departments, a regional hazardous materials team, the Mass. State Police Crime Scene Services Unit, the Mass. State Police Detective Unit and Bomb Team, and the Vermont State Police Bomb Squad.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

