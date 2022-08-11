Parts of Massachusetts experiencing ‘extreme’ drought conditions

The latest drought monitor, which came out Thursday morning, showed that there has been little...
The latest drought monitor, which came out Thursday morning, showed that there has been little chance in western Massachusetts.
By Dan Brown and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The latest drought monitor, which came out Thursday morning, showed that there has been little chance in western Massachusetts.

We remain in a ‘moderate’ drought. That’s a two on their scale to five. The summer has been very dry, but for the first 10 days of August, we are on par for the month with about 1.25″ of rainfall.

We average about 4″ for the month. We need a couple of good, widespread soaks to get back on track.

However, things have gotten worse in eastern parts of New England. The Boston area and parts of eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island are now in an ‘extreme’ drought. That’s a higher level from ‘severe’ drought conditions, as it also remains dry there. Storms have been dying out before reaching eastern New England all summer long.

  1. Dry
  2. Moderate
  3. Severe
  4. Extreme
  5. Exceptional

