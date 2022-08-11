Part of Easthampton road to be closed for crash investigation

EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A portion of Northampton Street in Easthampton will be closed Thursday night as part of an ongoing crash investigation.

Police said the area from West Street to Florence Road will be closed from 7 to 8 p.m.

The investigation continues after two people were killed in a crash on Northampton Street last Tuesday.

Detours will be posted while the road is closed.

