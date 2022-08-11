Rattlesnake spotted on Quarry Road in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A West Springfield man is sharing his story after spotting a large rattlesnake on Quarry Road while taking a walk.

“It was kind of scary, but then it’s kind of cool to see them just slithering around,” said Jon Paul Bibeau

What Bibeau saw on Wednesday afternoon along Quarry Road in West Springfield was a rattlesnake. He told Western Mass News it’s something he was not expecting.

“While we were out walking, we came by, my wife said it looks like a stick in the ground and when I went up closer, it was actually a rattlesnake,” Bibeau added.

Bilbeau told us that he and his wife were walking between a mailbox and tree when they saw the three-foot rattlesnake.

“I walked up and I was looking at it and it was just going very slowly in the grass. It raised its rattle a little bit, nothing like it was threatening or anything. I just took a couple of pictures and just posted them,” Bilbeau explained.

However, Bibeau told us this is not the first time he has seen a rattlesnake in his neighborhood.

“Matter of fact, I seen one in the road that was hit and I had one in our backyard about four, five years ago,” Bilbeau noted.

As for alerting people, he posted to social media and notified authorities.

Bibeau received a response from MassDEP, which he shared with our newsroom. The statement read, in part:

“The timber rattlesnake is state listed as threatened and protected on the Massachusetts Endangered Species Act.”

They then went on to request a formal report of the sighting through their online website.

