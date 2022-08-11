Springfield Puerto Rican Parade Committee hosts kick off event for honorees

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The committee for the Springfield Puerto Rican Parade hosted their kick-off event at Palate Restaurant on Boston Road Wednesday evening.

The event celebrates 32 years of Puerto Rican culture in Springfield.

Various people were honored throughout the event, and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno came to address the crowd.

Western Mass News stopped by and chatted with State Representative Carlos González who was also in attendance.

“Diversity is our strength, and we need to celebrate it and bring in more people to understand more of the culture of Puerto Rico, but also to be part of the fabric of the business community,” Representative González said. “We have doctors, lawyers, accountants, celebrating the success of the Puerto Ricans that have come to the city of Springfield, but also expanding the opportunities for all to thrive here in the city of Springfield.”

