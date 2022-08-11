Springfield’s Forest Park Pool to remain open for extra week

By Jenna Reyes and WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Forest Park Pool will stay open an additional week.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan made the announcement Thursday morning and said that the swimming pool will now be open through Sunday, August 21.

The Forest Park Pool is open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

