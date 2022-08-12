Congressman Neal discusses expected passage of Inflation Reduction Act

(WGGB/WSHM) - On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives returned to Washington, D.C. for the expected passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

The sweeping package aims to lower health-care costs, combat climate change, raise taxes on some large companies, and reduce the deficit.

Congressman Richard Neal was one Democrat who took to floor this afternoon and showed his support for the legislation. Later, he spoke with our Washington News Bureau and was asked what the act’s passing would mean for people in Massachusetts.

“Well, I think it encompasses many different facets, not the least of which is a substantial down payment on renewable fuels and at the same time, I also think it addresses deficit reduction. I think the approach that was taken by the Senate might have differed from what the House did, but not to miss the point that this is a very integrated success story,” Neal explained.

According to Neal, the Inflation Reduction Act is fully paid for and does not raise taxes on any middle-class families.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.