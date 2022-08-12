Crews battle mattress fire inside Holyoke building

Crews were called to a fire at a building on High Street in Holyoke on August 12, 2022
Crews were called to a fire at a building on High Street in Holyoke on August 12, 2022(Holyoke Fire Department)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were able to quickly put out a fire late Friday morning in Holyoke.

Firefighters were called to 181 High Street shortly before 12 p.m. Friday for a report of smoke in the building. They arrived to find light smoke, which got worse as they searched the building for the source.

After forcing their way through several doors, firefighters found a mattress on fire in an unoccupied space, which was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

