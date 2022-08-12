Crews battle mattress fire inside Holyoke building

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews were able to quickly put out a fire late Friday morning in Holyoke.

Firefighters were called to 181 High Street shortly before 12 p.m. Friday for a report of smoke in the building. They arrived to find light smoke, which got worse as they searched the building for the source.

After forcing their way through several doors, firefighters found a mattress on fire in an unoccupied space, which was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.