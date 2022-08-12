Massachusetts tax-free weekend begins Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This weekend is tax-free weekend in Massachusetts, so it may be the right time to pick up some of those big-ticket items you’ve been waiting to get.

The state’s 6.25 percent sales tax will be waived on items up to $2,500 and the sales tax holiday applies to all businesses in the state.

However, some things will remain taxable including meals, cars, boats, gas, electricty, alcoholic beverages, and marijuana or marijuana products.

