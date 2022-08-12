Springfield Police seize loaded guns, drugs from repeat offenders

Springfield Police seized guns and drugs from three repeat offenders on Thursday.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized guns and drugs from three repeat offenders on Thursday.

Detectives received a tip that one of the suspects, 22-year-old Xavier Cuffee of Chicopee, was illegally in possession of a firearm.

After locating his vehicle and attempting a traffic stop near the Basketball Hall of Fame, Cuffee allegedly got out of his car and ran. He was eventually taken into custody.

Two passengers inside the vehicle, 26-year-old Kenneth Nero and 23-year-old Ayman Khalifa, both of Springfield, were also detained.

Two guns, one loaded with seven rounds of ammunition and another loaded with 14 rounds, were found inside the vehicle. Another large capacity magazine, that is capable of holding 29 rounds of ammunition, was also recovered.

During a search, detectives also recovered 17 bags of heroin, several bags of marijuana, more than 16 grams of crack-cocaine, oxycodone, and nearly $6,000 in cash.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Cuffee was released from jail in February after a firearms conviction. Also, Nero was reportedly out on bail for an open firearms case and a prior firearms conviction at the time of his arrest Thursday and Khalifa is on probation from a firearms charge.

All three suspects are now facing several drug-related charges, while Cuffee and Nero are also facing several gun-related charges.

