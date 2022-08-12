Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The suspect in Thursday’s explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon.

Daniel Burrell, 54, of Greenfield faced a judge in Greenfield District Court as a prosecutor read aloud what he was accused of.

“One of the calling parties reported that they heard a loud bang from the neighbor’s house and believed it was a pipe bomb due to seeing a cannister on the ground next to a burn mark,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Aidan Lanciani.

Police said they responded to a 911 call from neighbors on Union Street, who reported hearing and feeling a loud explosion. When they arrived on scene, neighbors told them someone from the second-floor apartment at 41 Union Street threw something out the window, which exploded.

“…As well as burned parts of a towel and the remains of a 16-ounce propane tank that appeared to have exploded in several pieces in the wide area of the backyard,” Lanciani added.

Neighbors led police to Burrell’s apartment, where they kicked down the door to find him inside. According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, Burrell drenched a rag in kerosene, wrapped it around a camping propane tank and set it on fire and then threw it out the second story window.

Police said inside the apartment, they found three other miniature propane tanks and a stove that had been left on for quite some time. They also described a white residue powder being found in the area of the outside explosion, as well as inside the apartment.

The court documents said Burrell told police he was bored and wanted to see what would happen if he set the tank on fire.

“He explained that the rag burned for about five minutes prior to exploding. He stated that he watched the explosion from his second story apartment,” Lanciani explained.

The judge set bail at $5,000 with the condition that Burrell undergo a mental health evaluation and follow any treatments recommended.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.