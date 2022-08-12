Town by Town: August 11

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

in Springfield, a quilt festival is being hosted at MassMutual Center!

The event features entries to this year’s Quiltfest National Quilt Competition, along with an array of special exhibits and the merchant’s mall which sells items such as textiles and fabrics.

In Longmeadow, Storytime with Storrs Library took place outside of the J. Crew Factory at the Longmeadow Shops. Guests were able to enjoy face painting by Dazzle Face Painters along with some fun stories and a craft kit for kids.

In Agawam, Crestview Country Club hosted an unveiling of the Agawam Community Artist’s completed New England Mosaic Project.

The mosaic features a wall of six-by-six inch canvases painted r decorated by local artists and the public. The canvas tiles are displayed on a ten-foot mosaic wall, capturing what each artist loves the most about New England.

