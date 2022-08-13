Police investigating swatting incident in Westfield

By Olivia Hickey
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Police are investigating a swatting incident in Westfield.

According to Westfield Police, the 911 call center received a call from someone claiming they had a rifle and an explosive device Friday evening.

Westfield Police, the Westfield Police’s Detective Bureau, MSP Bomb Squad State Police special units and Air Wing searched the area of Park Square for the person and their weapons for hours. It was determined to be a “swatting” event after some investigation.

According to police, everyone is safe and traffic has been restored.

