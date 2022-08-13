Easthampton man gifts wife dragon mural for 11th wedding anniversary

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One Easthampton man recently gifted an art mural to his wife that is displayed on the exterior of their home.

The mural has caught a lot of attention and support from the community after the husband, Stephen, wanted to make a special tribute to his wife Nina for their upcoming wedding anniversary.

“This is kind of like a giant anniversary card to my wife,” said Stephen Parmenter. “11/11/11 we were married and 11/11/22 is coming up, so it’s our 11th anniversary coming up. I couldn’t really hide this until that day.”

Stephen told Western Mass News he had this art mural of a dragon painted for his wife, Nina, on their Easthampton home. They told us the dragon symbolizes Nina’s hometown in Vietnam.

“We love dragons,” Stephen told us. “Nina’s from Hạ Long Bay in Vietnam.”

“Hạ Long means, ‘standing dragon,’” said Nina Ding. “I haven’t been able to go home in, like, three years so far, so my husband knows that I’m homesick and he came up with bringing home here to me.”

Stephen and Nina give a lot of credit to the talented artist who brought the mural to life.

“Ryan Sarfati, he goes by Yanoe,” Stephen told us. “A lot of credit to him. He’s amazing. He came out here bright and early in the morning, worked until it got too hot, took off for a little bit, and came back for the evening. Just did an amazing job.”

They said that the vibrant mural has gained a lot of positive attention throughout Easthampton, with many community members expressing the joy that the art mural gives them when passing by Stephen and Nina’s home.

“We just love Easthampton. It’s a great little spot and we just hope that this brings light to people’s day,” Stephen said. “It’s actually become its own identity already. You see stuff on social media and people are loving it.”

“Easthampton is the art and culture district, and this represents Asian culture, so I want to add a little more culture into the small, cute little town like this,” Nina said.

