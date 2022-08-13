A Mainly Sunny and Seasonable Weekend Ahead!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A dry and comfortable weekend is in store with sun/clouds, low humidity, and a light breeze.

Lows this morning were round 50 for many, and that will be the case over the next few days. It is safe to say that a major pattern chance has taken place. We can kiss the heat and humidity goodbye, at least for now.

Weak energy will spin off shore over the weekend and may kick up a few clouds today, but we’ll still see quite a bit of sunshine with dry, refreshing conditions. The Cape may receive a few showers as they are closer to low pressure off shore. Sunday is looking nice too with dry, comfortable conditions. Highs over the weekend will top off in the upper 70′s to near 80 while dew points stay in the 40′s and 50′s. Great weather for any outdoor events.

We may pick up some beneficial rains next week as a surface Low and upper level energy spin across the Northeast. This will keep it on the cooler side as well. Rain chances go up late Monday through Wednesday, but still there are still lots of questions as to whether this system will materialize. The latest trend isn’t our friend unfortunately. Stay tuned, we need the rain. Western Mass remains under a moderate drought with parts of eastern Mass. in extreme drought. Drought Monitor Categories: 1. Dry 2. Moderate 3. Severe 4. Extreme 5. Exceptional

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.