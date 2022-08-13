Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The man arrested for the explosion in Greenfield Thursday appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Neighbors told Western Mass News they still feel on edge today.

The neighbors we spoke with say they physically felt the explosion, and it left them feeling uneasy, even today.

“I couldn’t sleep last night. I’ve been a wreck,” said Wendy Herzic.

Herzic and Kim Lapscritis live right next door to 41 Union Street in Greenfield. That’s where police say 54-year-old Daniel Burrell set a rag covered in gasoline on fire, wrapped it around a propane tank, and threw it out his second-story apartment window.

“like nothing I ever heard before,” Lapscritis said.

Wendy and Kim described how it felt to Western Mass News.

Burrell was arrested, and court documents say he admitted to setting the propane tank on fire and said he did it because he was bored, and wanted to see what would happen if he blew it up.

“The smell, the noise, the police breaking down his door,” Lapscritis said.

Neighbors on Union Street, including Wendy and Kim, had to be evacuated while police investigated. Wendy said she’s thankful no one was hurt in the explosion.

“It was right near a little girl’s window. And if something had happened, that would’ve been tragic,” Herzic said.

A judge set Burrell’s bail to $5000, which has these two women still feeling really uneasy about living next door.

“They’re going to let him out, and he’s going to do the same thing again,” Herzic said.

Burrell was also instructed to complete a mental health evaluation. He is set to appear back in court in October.

