Northampton man arrested for kidnapping a minor

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Northampton man has been arrested for his involvement in the kidnapping of a minor on Friday evening.

According to Northampton Police, the 34-year-old suspect was found and arrested around noon on Saturday. He was subsequently taken into custody.

Police said that the child has been found and is now safe.

The suspect faces charges for resisting arrest and kidnapping a minor by a relative.

