Springfield crews respond to fire on Mulberry Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the call of a fire on Mulberry Street late Saturday morning.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after noon and saw several emergency officials and residents gathered outside the apartment structure.

Officials said that one person sustained minor injuries which were treated by AMR.

One family has been displaced and is expected to helped by the Red Cross.

We have reached out to Springfield Fire officials for more information and are awaiting updates.

