Springfield crews respond to fire on Mulberry Street

Mulberry Street Fire 081322
Mulberry Street Fire 081322(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to the call of a fire on Mulberry Street late Saturday morning.

Our Western Mass News crew arrived just after noon and saw several emergency officials and residents gathered outside the apartment structure.

Officials said that one person sustained minor injuries which were treated by AMR.

One family has been displaced and is expected to helped by the Red Cross.

We have reached out to Springfield Fire officials for more information and are awaiting updates.

Stay tuned to Western Mass News on air and online for the latest details as they enter our newsroom.

