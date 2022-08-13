Town by Town: August 12

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass news is going Town by Town!

In Monson, Juliet Rose Pottery Studio kicked off its 18th annual T-Pots and Tings Garden Exhibition.

The event runs through August 15 and is held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Special events during the weekend include a raku firing demonstration on Saturday. Participants who want to create their own outdoor fired work of art may purchase an unglazed item, glaze it themselves and take home a unique piece.

In Northampton, Café Balagan is debuting its after-hours concept, Lyla Lounge.

From 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the business will transform, pouring wine and beer instead of coffee and serving light bites and charcuterie boards, in addition to its full-time menu.

We’re told the space is meant to add a laid-back evening experience to downtown Northampton’s nightlife. Local businesses like New City Brewery, Provisions, and Small Oven are all collaborating on the menu, each adding their own local touch to the experience.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the Black men of greater Springfield’s last day of summer program lunch event Friday. The free, six-week program serves over 30 residents, ages 8-14 years old.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.