Town by Town: August 12

Town by Town: August 12
By Raegan Loughrey and Olivia Hickey
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass news is going Town by Town!

In Monson, Juliet Rose Pottery Studio kicked off its 18th annual T-Pots and Tings Garden Exhibition.

The event runs through August 15 and is held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Special events during the weekend include a raku firing demonstration on Saturday. Participants who want to create their own outdoor fired work of art may purchase an unglazed item, glaze it themselves and take home a unique piece.

In Northampton, Café Balagan is debuting its after-hours concept, Lyla Lounge.

From 6 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the business will transform, pouring wine and beer instead of coffee and serving light bites and charcuterie boards, in addition to its full-time menu.

We’re told the space is meant to add a laid-back evening experience to downtown Northampton’s nightlife. Local businesses like New City Brewery, Provisions, and Small Oven are all collaborating on the menu, each adding their own local touch to the experience.

In Springfield, Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the Black men of greater Springfield’s last day of summer program lunch event Friday. The free, six-week program serves over 30 residents, ages 8-14 years old.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Town by Town: August 12
Town by Town: August 12
Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday
Neighbors continue to feel uneasy after Greenfield explosion Thursday
Some parents in Holyoke are concerned over the change in start times at their children’s...
Getting Answers: changes to Holyoke school start times
The suspect in Thursday’s explosion in Greenfield faced a judge Friday afternoon.
Suspect in Greenfield explosion arraigned in court