23rd annual Springfield music festival celebrates Irish music and heritage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The 23rd annual Irish music festival was held at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club Saturday.

The event included lots of traditional Irish music, dancing and activities. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the event was a great way to showcase the variety of culture in the city.

“This just brings out the pride of the Irish heritage, the band whose singing right now, brings families together, and celebrates the beautiful mosaic of the city of Springfield,” Sarno said.

The event wrapped up at 10:00 Saturday night.

