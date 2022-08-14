Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street

Agawam Police cruiser
Agawam Police cruiser(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole.

According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street is closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews work.

There has been no word on any injuries at this time.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternative routes.

