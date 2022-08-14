Chicopee tag sale benefits Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen

Chicopee tag sale benefits Lorraine's Soup Kitchen
Chicopee tag sale benefits Lorraine's Soup Kitchen
By Addie Patterson, Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The third annual Fairview neighborhood tag sale took place behind the Chicopee Walmart Sunday.

All proceeds from the tag sale benefitted Lorraine’s Soup kitchen in Chicopee.

Event organizers told Western Mass News that they were overwhelmed by the support received from residents.

“That’s how we keep going is through donations from the community, so without their help, you know who knows what would happen,” explained Kim Caisee, executive director of Lorraine Soup Kitchen.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Springfield celebration commemorates anniversary of India's independence
Springfield celebration commemorates anniversary of India’s independence
Dry And Seasonable To Start Off The Week. Midweek Rain?
Dry And Seasonable To Start Off The Week. Midweek Rain?
One person taken to the hospital after Olive Avenue fire in Holyoke
One person taken to the hospital after Olive Avenue fire in Holyoke
Roberson is now being charged with hindering prosecution and risk of injury to a minor.
Connecticut DCF worker charged after helping sex trafficking suspect evade police