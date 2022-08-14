Chicopee tag sale benefits Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The third annual Fairview neighborhood tag sale took place behind the Chicopee Walmart Sunday.

All proceeds from the tag sale benefitted Lorraine’s Soup kitchen in Chicopee.

Event organizers told Western Mass News that they were overwhelmed by the support received from residents.

“That’s how we keep going is through donations from the community, so without their help, you know who knows what would happen,” explained Kim Caisee, executive director of Lorraine Soup Kitchen.

