Connecticut DCF worker arrested on sex trafficking charges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) -A Connecticut DCF employee was arrested assisting a sex trafficking suspect evade police.

Saturday afternoon, Hartford Police were notified of an individual, at the Department of Children and Services Office, Melisa Roberson, who had an active felony arrest warrant for sex trafficking-related offenses.

Responding officers developed information confirming that the female with the felony warrant was in the building, but were refused assistance by staff.

According to police, the female’s assigned social worker, Roberson, snuck the female and her 4-year-old child out of the building through a rear exit and drove her to another location after notifying her that police were looking for her.

She was immediately taken into custody and is being charged with hindering prosecution first and risk of injury to a minor.

The investigation is ongoing.

