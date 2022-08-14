Connecticut DCF worker charged after helping sex trafficking suspect evade police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - Across the state border in Connecticut, a DCF employee is facing charges after allegedly helping a sex trafficking suspect evade police.

On Friday afternoon, Hartford Police were notified of an individual at the Department of Children and Families office that had a felony arrest warrant for child trafficking-related offenses.

When they arrived and began looking for the suspect, who was Melissa Roberson’s client, she allegedly snuck the woman and her 4-year-old child out of the building through a rear exit and drove her to another location.

Roberson is now being charged with hindering prosecution and risk of injury to a minor.

