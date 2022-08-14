Crews respond to multifamily house fire on Olive Avenue in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Olive Avenue on upper Dwight Street Sunday morning for reports of a house fire.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain David Rex, the 911 call came in around 6:30 Sunday morning.

Officials said that the multifamily home had sustained back porch damage which had extended into the eaves of the attic.

The fire has since been contained and extinguished.

Officials said that one tenant has been transported for evaluation and that the Red Cross has made contact to assist those affected.

Police have asked that people avoid the area while crews work.

