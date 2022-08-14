Dry And Seasonable To Start Off The Week. Midweek Rain?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Hope everyone enjoyed this fantastic weekend weather which featured sun and some clouds, a light breeze, low humidity and cool mornings-mild afternoons.

It will be clear and cool again tonight with temperatures falling back into the lower 50′s. The start of the week looks nice, both tomorrow and Tuesday with highs near 80 along with dew points in the 50′s. We will see some clouds tomorrow afternoon with the chance of a spot shower, but that is about it.

We still have the potential for beneficial rains the middle of the week, as a surface low and upper level energy spin across the Northeast. But there are still lots of questions as to whether this system will materialize. The models are still split with some bringing a soaking rain to the region while others want to bring very little, if any rain. As of late, the models are leaning with a very minor system if one at all for us! Not good… Stay tuned, we certainly need the rain. Western Mass remains under a moderate drought with parts of eastern Mass. in extreme drought. Drought Monitor Categories: 1. Dry 2. Moderate 3. Severe 4. Extreme 5. Exceptional

