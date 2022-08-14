Easthampton restaurant determined to “lift up from the ashes” after two-alarm fire

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A popular restaurant in Easthampton remains closed after a fire Friday night.

The fire broke out at Tavern On The Hill just before 11:30 Friday night. Thankfully the fire was after hours, so the building was empty and there were no injuries. Now, restaurant owners tell us the next step is to focus on reopening.

“It is crazy, we just got out of a pandemic, this has been a great summer for us we’re starting to feel like we’re turning a corner and then kaboom we get this,” said Amy Guyette, owner of Tavern on the Hill in Easthampton.

The glasses are clean and the drink menus are out for a dinner crowd that won’t return to the restaurant for a few weeks.

On Friday night, multiple crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the restaurant. Owners of Tavern on the said that officials believe the cause of the fire was a spark that came up from the meat smoker’s chimney and landed on the restaurant’s wooden deck.

“Seeing it damaged like this and to see it sort of battered and broken its hard. But it’s a building it can be repaired, nobody was injured all of our staff is safe, that’s the most important thing,” explained Tavern on the Hill owner Amy Guyette.

Western Mass News caught up with Amy Guyette less than 24 hours after the fire. As she showed Western Mass News the damage, she said the fire could have grown, but it was fairly contained, thanks to a good Samaritan.

“A young man driving home smelled an excessive amount of smoke pulled over and then saw sparks, so he drove around the back of the building, where he noticed that the side of the building was in flames and called the fire department right away...This is an older building. It was built in 1927, old wooden structure, it certainly would have been a lot worse,” said Guyette.

A wall was taken down to check for hot spots, but Guyette said the flames mainly impacted the dining room and caused smoke damage. She said that many supplies were damaged and they lost all their food; including all the meats in the smoker.

“We have no power so we have now lost everything that’s in our walk-in refrigerator, everything in the freezer, we have yet to speak with the Board of Health. We don’t know if they will allow us to keep any of our dry goods. The building was filled with smoke and that can be a contaminant...It’s gonna be a pretty hefty price tag to replace not just the physical part but replace all of the goods,” she explained.

The silver lining? Guyette said she’s overwhelmed by the community’s support.

“People reaching out what can we do to help, you know, are you doing a fundraiser, let us know, we’re happy to pitch in, help out, anyway we can and we’re so grateful for all of that support. It’s far too early to know what’s going to happen,” she said.

Gueytte told Western Mass News that they will overcome this loss and reopen soon.

“But we’ll survive, we’ve been here since 05, we sort of made it this far we’ll, I don’t know, lift up from the ashes or something. I mean we’re a barbecue place so fire is sort of our thing, we would just prefer it stay in the smoker and not on the building,” she said.

And hope to meet the heroic caller.

“We definitely at least owe him a dinner,” Guyette said.

Guyette said they expected another busy night at the restaurant Saturday evening, however all of their reservations had to be cancelled. She predicts the restaurant will reopen in a few weeks.

