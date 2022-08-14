Quiltfest highlights New England crafters' work

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The annual QuiltFest was held in Springfield Saturday.

The national competition shows off some of the best quilting across New England. The event, which took place at the MassMutual Center, includes an array of special exhibits and vendors. Guests had the chance to purchase unique items, including quilting supplies, textiles, books, clothing, and sewing-related craft items.

Event organizers talked about how much it means to people who attended.

“A lot of people go to these events not just to attend them. They’ve almost become a reunion-type thing or a social gathering. Many people will meet here, they’ll come from different states. They’ll come out to these quilting festivals and they just have a really good time,” said David Manuso, promoter of QuiltFest New England.

