Springfield celebration commemorates anniversary of India’s independence

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Monday marks the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

To commemorate the occasion, the Indian Association of Greater Springfield, along with local business developers, held a celebration Sunday morning at the Marriott Hotel on Boland Avenue in Springfield.

“We are a minority, one percent, minority community in the whole United States, but we are very blessed to be here and we feel that this is now our home and we want to keep our culture and tradition going as we move forward,” said event coordinator Raj Rayonia.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also attended the event Sunday. Sarno told Western Mass News his administration is proud to support cultural celebrations like these.

