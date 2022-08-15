3 stabbed in weekend fight at The Still in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight at an Agawam restaurant.

Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. He added that initial reports indicated that there were approximately 30 people invoved in the fight, which ended before officers arrived.

Three people went to area hospitals to be treated for non-life threatening stab wounds.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Agawam Police detective bureau at (413) 786-1717.

