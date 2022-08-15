Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges
HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Early Friday morning while conducting a traffic stop, Hadley Police arrested a man who had a warrant out in Connecticut.
According to police, the driver did not have valid driver’s license, and the passenger gave officer a false name and date of birth. That passenger was identifies as Van Schryver, who had an active warrant out for a probation violation.
Officers seized a loaded handgun in the glovebox, 99 rounds of ammunition, 22 grams of uncut carfentanil and cocaine.
Schryver, 40, is being charged with:
- Carrying a firearm without an LTC
- Posses ammunition without FID
- Posses firearm during a felony
- Trafficking carfentanil
- Possession with intent to distribute class B
- Possession with intent to distribute class A
- Fugitive from justice
