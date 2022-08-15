Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges

Hadley PD arrest man with warrant in CT, faces drug and firearm charges
By Matt Sottile and Olivia Hickey
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Early Friday morning while conducting a traffic stop, Hadley Police arrested a man who had a warrant out in Connecticut.

According to police, the driver did not have valid driver’s license, and the passenger gave officer a false name and date of birth. That passenger was identifies as Van Schryver, who had an active warrant out for a probation violation.

Officers seized a loaded handgun in the glovebox, 99 rounds of ammunition, 22 grams of uncut carfentanil and cocaine.

Schryver, 40, is being charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm without an LTC
  • Posses ammunition without FID
  • Posses firearm during a felony
  • Trafficking carfentanil
  • Possession with intent to distribute class B
  • Possession with intent to distribute class A
  • Fugitive from justice

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lake water ripples
Town of Whatley’s water department issues emergency outdoor water ban
Chicopee tag sale benefits Lorraine's Soup Kitchen
Chicopee tag sale benefits Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen
Springfield celebration commemorates anniversary of India's independence
Springfield celebration commemorates anniversary of India’s independence
Dry And Seasonable To Start Off The Week. Midweek Rain?
Dry And Seasonable To Start Off The Week. Midweek Rain?